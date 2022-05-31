Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives $2.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIDE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ RIDE traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,289,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,488. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $408.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.88. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 155.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 51,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,714,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 21.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,182,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,359 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

