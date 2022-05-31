Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading 6.9% Higher

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.58. 132,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,717,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,196.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,067 shares in the company, valued at $21,186,240.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 345,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,600 and sold 391,062 shares valued at $5,393,549. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,663 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 585.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

