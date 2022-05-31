Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Macy’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.54.

Get Macy's alerts:

NYSE:M opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.