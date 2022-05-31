Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Short Interest Update

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MGLQF stock traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.30. 3,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,482. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.46. Magna Gold has a twelve month low of 0.23 and a twelve month high of 1.12.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Magna Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Magna Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco gold project, which consists of 21 contiguous concessions covering an area of 47,395 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

