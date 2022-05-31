Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 81.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAIN. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

