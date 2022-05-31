Mango Markets (MNGO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $664,536.00

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.58 or 0.00886231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.66 or 0.00551678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00032368 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars.

