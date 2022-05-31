Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $90.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

