MASQ Hits Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $84,205.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0903 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.15 or 0.01123751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00485429 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008186 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

