MCDEX (MCB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.71 Million

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One MCDEX coin can currently be purchased for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major exchanges. MCDEX has a total market cap of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MCDEX has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,901.64 or 1.00000122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001568 BTC.

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCDEX (CRYPTO:MCB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

