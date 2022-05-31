Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 853 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.25% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

PFLT stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 43.20% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 109.62%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

