MediShares Price Down 4.7% This Week (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. MediShares has a market capitalization of $405,157.00 and $19,283.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MediShares

MediShares is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

