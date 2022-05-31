MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Sold by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. cut its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of MEI Pharma worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 407.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the period. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 41,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,664. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a negative net margin of 62.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MEIP shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

