Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Up 7.1%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 1.90 and last traded at 1.90. 65,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,154,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMAT. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of 2.11.

Meta Materials ( NASDAQ:MMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.02 by -0.11. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 999.55%. The business had revenue of 2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 2.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Christilaw acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 1.67 per share, with a total value of 25,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at 25,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total transaction of 317,149.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMAT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 379.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meta Materials by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,968,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 289.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,979,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,932 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $2,050,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

