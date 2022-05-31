MIB Coin (MIB) Trading 102.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 102.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $280,166.78 and $17.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00049569 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010968 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 438,420,812 coins and its circulating supply is 161,118,884 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

