Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $4.88

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $4.73. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 2,675 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)
Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.
