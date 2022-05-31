Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $4.88

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $4.73. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 2,675 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 3,374.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 411,764 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 1,440.6% during the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 993,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

