Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBCN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. 33 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,768. The company has a market cap of $144.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.68. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $30.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 57,387 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $1,308,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

