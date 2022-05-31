Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $144.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 31.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 146.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. 28.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

