Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:MLR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. 28 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $285.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.55 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 761,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 35.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Miller Industries in the third quarter worth about $445,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

