Mint Club (MINT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mint Club has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $932,130.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00018011 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000294 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

