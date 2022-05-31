Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Short Interest Update

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mission Advancement in the third quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Mission Advancement in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Mission Advancement by 203.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Mission Advancement in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Mission Advancement in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mission Advancement alerts:

Shares of MACC stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 257,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,731. Mission Advancement has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Mission Advancement Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mission Advancement Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Advancement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Advancement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.