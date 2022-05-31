Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.08. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.