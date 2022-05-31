Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Shares Down 20.5%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) fell 20.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. 447,565 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 247,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.30, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.
Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile (CVE:MRS)
