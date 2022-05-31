Mithril 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.37 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $18.36 million and $2.37 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00152666 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

