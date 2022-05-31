Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,100 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 602,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 326.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Shares of MHVYF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.30. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $39.30.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.