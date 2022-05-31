Mizuho Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $77.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,204 shares of company stock worth $1,143,308. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

