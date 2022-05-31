Mizuho Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $157.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,103 shares of company stock worth $8,798,364. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.