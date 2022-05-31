Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 179.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $18,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total value of $434,514.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,784,238.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 295,047 shares in the company, valued at $137,854,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,541 shares of company stock worth $11,999,860 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $451.54. 9,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $432.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.72. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $333.44 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.33.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

