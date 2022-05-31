Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $307.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.43 and a 200-day moving average of $343.40. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $276.79 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

