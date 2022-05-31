Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €1.70 Price Target

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €1.70 ($1.83) target price by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

AF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.75) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.33) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.87) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.20 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

AF traded up €0.05 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching €1.83 ($1.97). 22,108,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €3.97. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($15.75).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

