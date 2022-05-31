Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading 6.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $85.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mosaic traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.62. 282,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,376,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.85.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOS. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In related news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mosaic by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 674.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 471,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after buying an additional 28,293 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.37%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.