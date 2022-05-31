Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.33.

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NBR stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.76. 9,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $207.67.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.32 million. Analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -29.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.