Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.33.
NBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
NBR stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.76. 9,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $207.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nabors Industries (Get Rating)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
