Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Tops $0.0086 on Major Exchanges

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded down 42.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $600,586.50 and $78,150.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.58 or 0.00886231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $174.66 or 0.00551678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00032368 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

