Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Acquired by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 2,290.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,095,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049,341 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth $2,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter worth about $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 406.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NNDM traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 76,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,910. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,913.44% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

