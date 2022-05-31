Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NANX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,722. Nanophase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $156.61 million, a P/E ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.