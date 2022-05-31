Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.70 and last traded at $38.91. Approximately 3,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,635,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.15.

Get Natera alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz bought 219,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,317,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $48,357.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Natera by 127.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 90,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 848.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 104,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,610,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 329,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 1,127,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,886,000 after purchasing an additional 405,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.