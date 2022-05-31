National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to C$102.00 at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Shares of NTIOF stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.53. 12,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,337. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.13.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 21.15%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

