National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.94

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.94 and last traded at $74.65, with a volume of 771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $2,976,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,817,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,055 shares of company stock worth $8,761,924. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

