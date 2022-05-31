National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,170. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

