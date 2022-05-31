Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nautilus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $2.20 on Friday. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 845.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 61,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 753,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 248,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

