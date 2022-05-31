Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Stock Price Up 5%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 13,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 122,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.30.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga Neutraceuticals, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, and NurturMe brands.

