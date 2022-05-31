Nervos Network Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $157.60 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,984.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,957.42 or 0.06119840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00213890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.38 or 0.00613969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00603536 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00073416 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

