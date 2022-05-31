NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by OTR Global

OTR Global cut shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $73.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average is $83.96.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of NetApp by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in NetApp by 31.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NetApp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,881,000 after acquiring an additional 100,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

