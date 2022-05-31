NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Cowen

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.63.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $73.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.96. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $204,555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,587,000 after acquiring an additional 996,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 3,085.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,377,000 after acquiring an additional 656,797 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $53,709,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.