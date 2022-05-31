NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Gap Down to $37.65

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.65, but opened at $36.22. NetScout Systems shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 7,594 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

