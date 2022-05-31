NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Shares Down 1.5%

NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 123,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 61,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

About NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF)

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.