News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Update

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the April 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 628,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:NWS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. News has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56.

Get News alerts:

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in News by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,128,000 after acquiring an additional 401,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,194,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in News by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,623,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,033,000 after buying an additional 142,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in News by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,312,000 after buying an additional 175,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About News (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.