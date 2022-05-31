NFT Alley Market Capitalization Reaches $12,090.68 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $12,090.68 and approximately $55,962.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.01116982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00487364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00032160 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008160 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars.

