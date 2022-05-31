Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,478 shares during the period. NIO accounts for about 0.6% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of NIO worth $81,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in NIO by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,883,000 after acquiring an additional 658,909 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in NIO by 6,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771,205 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NIO by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,313 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NIO by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,728,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,601 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIO by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,539,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,261,000 after purchasing an additional 513,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. 1,563,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,543,712. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

