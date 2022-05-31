Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the April 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NDEKY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.33. 4,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. Nitto Denko has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $44.24.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

