North Run Capital LP Raises Position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Airgain accounts for 6.2% of North Run Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. North Run Capital LP owned 7.57% of Airgain worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 633,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 108,342 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 1,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.95. Airgain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

